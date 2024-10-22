Marvel removes beleaguered 'Blade' reboot from release schedule

By Stephen Iervolino

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wesley Snipes confidently declares of himself, "There's only one Blade. There's ever only gonna be one Blade." And a new move from Marvel Studios may prove him right.

The long-gestating movie was supposed to open on Nov. 7, 2025 — but it has just been quietly removed from the studio's release schedule, and in its place will bow instead 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands.

As reported, Marvel announced back in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would be succeeding Snipes in the role of the beloved half-vampire vampire hunter, but a single line of dialogue delivered off camera in the after credits of 2021's Eternals has been the extent of his work as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new Blade movie has suffered repeated delays and script overhauls, as well as the loss of director Bassam Tariq, then Yann Demange, as well as delays from the pandemic and then the twin Hollywood strikes, leaving many to wonder how long Ali would hang on.

Given the overwhelming response Snipes received from his secret role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's also not out of the question to wonder if Marvel has plans to work the 62-year-old star into the mix in a new film — if and when it comes out.

A look at Marvel's newly revamped schedule also saw the addition of three untitled movies, respectively set for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.

Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!