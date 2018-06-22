Mary J Blige and Kendu Isaacs Officially Divorced

By jojooneal95

After all the struggles, ugliness, and battling, it’s finally over for Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Mary and Kendu’s 13 year marriage has ended in a divorce that was finalized on Wednesday.

Let’s keep them both in prayer.

Read more on how much this has cost Mary financially:

