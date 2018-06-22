Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: June 22, 2018

Mary J Blige and Kendu Isaacs Officially Divorced

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

After all the struggles, ugliness, and battling, it’s finally over for Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Mary and Kendu’s 13 year marriage has ended in a divorce that was finalized on Wednesday.

Let’s keep them both in prayer.

Read more on how much this has cost Mary financially:

https://bit.ly/2tvd19p

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation