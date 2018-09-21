Now Playing
September 21, 2018

MARY J. BLIGE SUED FOR FAILING TO PAY RENT AND TRASHING L.A. MANSION

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Mary J Blige and Kendu

Mary J. Blige’s former landlord claims she bailed on her lease before it was up, left the place filthy and damaged, and even made off with some A/V equipment.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Golden Venus LLC. claims Blige and her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, rented a Beverly Hills back in May 2015, and the lease called for the couple to pay $25,500 per month in rent and put down a $51,000 security deposit.

In April of 2016, a lease extension with the couple was granted and the rent increased to $27,000 per month. But on August 5, 2016, they failed to pay rent for August through November, so Golden Venus served them with notice to pay up the $85,050 owed or vacate in three days, the report states.

Eventually, the two sides reached an agreement — Blige and Isaacs would pay $27,000 and keep the security deposit and the company would call it even.

But Golden Venus claims they never got paid.

via The Blast:

Furthermore, they claim they discovered $16,058.78 in damages to the home — including holes in the wall and repairs to the water heater, freezer, air conditioning unit and garage door. They also claim they realized $31,052.52 in audio/visual equipment had been “removed” from the home.

In all, Golden Venus says they are owed $58,211.13 from Mary J. Blige and Marin Isaacs, plus interest.

