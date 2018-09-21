MARY J. BLIGE SUED FOR FAILING TO PAY RENT AND TRASHING L.A. MANSION

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Mary J. Blige’s former landlord claims she bailed on her lease before it was up, left the place filthy and damaged, and even made off with some A/V equipment.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Golden Venus LLC. claims Blige and her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, rented a Beverly Hills back in May 2015, and the lease called for the couple to pay $25,500 per month in rent and put down a $51,000 security deposit.

In April of 2016, a lease extension with the couple was granted and the rent increased to $27,000 per month. But on August 5, 2016, they failed to pay rent for August through November, so Golden Venus served them with notice to pay up the $85,050 owed or vacate in three days, the report states.

Eventually, the two sides reached an agreement — Blige and Isaacs would pay $27,000 and keep the security deposit and the company would call it even.

But Golden Venus claims they never got paid.

via The Blast:

Furthermore, they claim they discovered $16,058.78 in damages to the home — including holes in the wall and repairs to the water heater, freezer, air conditioning unit and garage door. They also claim they realized $31,052.52 in audio/visual equipment had been “removed” from the home.

In all, Golden Venus says they are owed $58,211.13 from Mary J. Blige and Marin Isaacs, plus interest.