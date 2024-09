Shout out to all the Mary J. Blige fans! Not only is Mary dropping a new album Nov 15, titled “Gratitude”, but she’s also planning a tour for 2025!

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul appeared on the Sherri show Monday (Sept. 23), where she made the exclusive announcement regarding the For My Fans Tour, which will see support from R&B superstars Ne-Yo and Mario.

I am a huge Mary fan, so sign me up for tickets right now!

