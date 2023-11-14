Matt LeBlanc remembers Matthew Perry in touching tribute: “I’ll never forget you”

Matt LeBlanc is remembering his close friend and co-star, Matthew Perry.

The pair starred as roommates and best friends Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on the iconic NBC sitcom Friends for 10 seasons. In the wake of Perry's death on October 28, LeBlanc has shared a touching tribute to honor his longtime friend.

On Tuesday, November 14, LeBlanc posted a series of stills from Friends on Instagram. The photos span throughout the seasons, and almost all of them take place in the apartment their characters shared.

LeBlanc included poignant moments, such as two photos of their characters embracing as well as sillier memories, like the time Chandler and Joey got a canoe for their living room after they were robbed.

“Matthew ... It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” LeBlanc wrote in the caption.

The final photo in LeBlanc's Instagram carousel shows the entire main cast of Friends hugging the day they filmed the series finale.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” LeBlanc wrote.

In pure Chandler and Joey fashion, LeBlanc ended his tribute post with a joke. “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he wrote.

