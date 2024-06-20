In Max's new tease for 'The Penguin', Colin Farrell's rise to power in Gotham City faces a new queenpin

Max has dropped an action-packed new tease for The Penguin, director Matt Reeves' small-screen spin-off to his hit The Batman.

The new footage depicts Gotham City after the climax of the last film: The city remains flooded from The Riddler's last gag and, like New Orleans post-Katrina, it's dangerous.

Colin Farrell's Oswald "Ozzy" Cobblepot aka Penguin laments the state of the city "that madman" left in his wake.

Also, at the end of The Batman, John Turturro's crime boss -- and Ozzy's actual boss -- Carmine Falcone was killed, and there's a power vacuum Penguin wants to fill. He visits another one of Gotham's organized crime kingpins, Clancy Brown's Salvatore Maroni, in prison. "Carmine's dead. And I'm here now. I'll be calling the shots," Penguin says.

"The business will be ripe for the taking," he adds.

As he's shown doing just that, however, a wrinkle emerges in his plan: Falcone's daughter Sofia, played by Fargo alumna Cristin Milioti.

"I'm the daughter of the Falcone Don, but he's dead. The family thinks I'm broken. I'm not broken," she says defiantly.

"I refuse to let these old men push me aside again," she says. "So I'm gonna force them to their knees."

As Oz secretly vows to take the Falcone empire down from the inside, Sofia seems to recruit him to help her own rise to power. "People underestimate you, but not me," she whispers in his ear. "I always knew you were capable of more."

The series debuts this September on Max.

