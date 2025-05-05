MCM: Andre 3000-get set to call him ‘Doctor!’ He is set to receive an honorary degree this weekend

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Andre Benjamin poses outside the Heineken tent during the 30th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 21, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Heineken)

MCM: This week spotlighting Andre Benjamin, one half of the dynamic duo known as Outkast. Soon we’ll be able to call him ‘Dr. Andre 3000.’

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Berklee College of Music will be awarding him an honorary Doctor of Music Degree during its 2025 commencement ceremony, recognizing his revolutionary contributions to hip-hop, but also his lasting impact on the evolution of music and culture,

This is his season because not only will he become Dr. Andre Benjamin, but both Andre and Big Boi (Outkast) are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2025.

There’s more, Andre 3000 made history in 2023 when he released his first solo project in two decades, New Blue Sun, where’s he’s playing his flute. That became the first instrumental album ever to chart on the Billboard 200.

Congratulations Dr. Andre 3000!

Through the years Andre 3000 of OutKast during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (Theo Wargo/WireImage)