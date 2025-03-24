MCM: Check out this viral video of an emotional father/son moment

Tissue boxes Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Whether they’re goofing around in the mall or being silly at bath time, Vincent Pierre Spencer and his five-year-old son Micah Zane have a lot of fun together. Spencer has started sharing their adventures on TikTok as @micahzanesworld. But he probably had no idea that one tender moment between the two would go insanely viral and touch the hearts of millions of people online.

The video moment is even more memorable for the reaction of this 5-year-old little boy in response to the words of his father.

Read the full story from The Root: The Love This Baby Boy Showed For His Father Will Make You Cry

