Posted: August 30, 2018

Meet the Atlanta pastor who will give Aretha Franklin’s eulogy

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

Rev Jasper Williams

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. is the Atlanta megachuch pastor who was handpicked to eulogize Aretha Franklin.

Williams also preached during the service for the Rev. C.L. Franklin, his longtime mentor and family friend.

Franklin, an award-winning singer, musician and composer, recently died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age 76 at her home in Detroit.

Here are 7 things to know about Williams:

Pastor emeritus of Salem Bible Church, formerly Salem Baptist Church, with campuses in Atlanta and Lithonia.

The membership for both churches is 10,000

Williams was born in Memphis and has known the Franklin family nearly all his life.     His uncle, Alton Roosevelt Williams, and C.L. Franklin were best friends.

Williams, 75, is also an author and award-winning gospel singer. He is currently            writing his autobiography.

He preached his first sermon, “The Living Waters,” at age 7 at Lane Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis

He graduated from 1972 Morehouse College with a major in sociology with a minor in religion.

He is the son of a pastor and his two sons, the Rev. Joseph L. Williams and the Rev. Jasper Williams III, are pastors. There are four generations of pastors in his family.

