Mel B announces she’s going to rehab after PTSD diagnosis

Spice Girls member and “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B has announced she is entering a treatment program.

In a statement to The Sun, the singer said her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, and the process of working with a writer on her book, “Brutally Honest,” brought a number of issues to the surface that she wants to work through.

The 43-year-old mother of three also said she has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mel said she’s struggled with sex addiction and alcohol abuse, but those were symptoms of problems she had in dealing with PTSD.

She said dealing with her divorce from Belafonte, in which she has to prove her marriage was emotionally abusive, has taken its toll.

The full statement can be read below:

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest,’ and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men. I’ve also been through more than a year of court battles which have left me financially battered and at the mercy of the legal system which is completely weighted against emotionally abused women because it’s very hard to prove how someone took away all your self-respect and self-worth.

“I am being very honest in my book about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that. I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and on August 9, after trying many different therapies I started a course of therapy called EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) which in a nutshell works on the memory to deal with some of the very painful and traumatic situations I have been through. I don’t want to jinx it, but so far it’s really helping me.

“I am fully aware I am at a crisis point. No-one knows myself better than I do. But I am dealing with it. I love my three girls more than life itself. I have also made the decision to go into a proper therapy program in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me.

“I am still struggling. But if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people. I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids, for my family and for all the people who have supported me in my life.”