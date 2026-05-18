'Michael' moonwalks back to #1 at the box office

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film 'Michael.' (Lionsgate)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Michael reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, dethroning previous two-week champ The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Michael Jackson biopic brought in $26.1 million in its fourth weekend of release. That brings its total domestic gross to $283 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, fell to the #2 spot with an $18 million haul, while the weekend's new horror release, Obsession, debuted at #3 with $16.1 million.

Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives round out the top five with $13.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Michael -- $26.1 million
2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $18 million
3. Obsession -- $16.1 million
4. Mortal Kombat II -- $13.4 million
5. The Sheep Detectives -- $9.3 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $4.5 million
7. Project Hail Mary -- $3.9 million
8. Top Gun/Top Gun: Maverick (2026 rerelease) -- $3.1 million
9. In the Grey -- $3 million
10. Is God Is -- $2.2 million

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