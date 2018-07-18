Now Playing
Posted: July 18, 2018

Michelle Williams Battle With Depression Continues.

Michelle Williams Battle With Depression Continues.

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

michelle-williams-wh.jpgDestiny Child’s singer Michelle Williams has checked herself into a Mental Health Physicality, in hopes of ending her battle with depression.

Williams shared the following statement with her Instagram followers on Tuesday:

 

IMG_9460.jpg

Many of her fans seen this coming due to the harsh backlash she faces on social media. and the constant comparison between her and Beyonce. We hope that Michelle will leave out of this situation and stronger and happier woman.

