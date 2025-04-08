Mike White on 'The White Lotus' composer quitting: 'I don’t think he respected me'

The White Lotus creator Mike White is speaking out about the show's composer quitting the show.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, White was asked his thoughts about Cristóbal Tapia de Veer publicly announcing via The New York Times that he would not return to compose the music for season 4 of the HBO series. De Veer told the outlet he and White had "already had our last fight forever."

“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show,” White said. “I don’t think he respected me. ... We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails."

White believes de Veer had an issue with receiving notes from him.

"It was basically me giving him notes. I don't think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn't respect me," White said. "I knew he wasn't a team player and that [he] wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to s*** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kinda of a b**** move."

Additionally, White believes de Veer is making a big deal out of a creative difference.

“He is very talented. [But] I’ve never kissed somebody’s a** so hard to just get him to — to lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you’re doing next,” White said.

The White Lotus aired its season 3 finale on Sunday. HBO has renewed the drama series for a fourth season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.