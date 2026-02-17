Miley Cyrus returns for the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ coming to Disney+

Miley Cyrus performs during her 'Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana: Best of Both Worlds' Tour, Dec. 27, 2007 in Uniondale, New York. ***Exclusive*** (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Millennials set your calendars for March 24th! Miley Cyrus is bringing us back to where it all began with the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ which will air on Disney+.

Going back to where it all began. 🖤 The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on @DisneyPlus. #MileysMemories pic.twitter.com/nC0dK9xqcE — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 17, 2026

According to a press release from Disney+, the special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper.

It will offer fans an in depth look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic shows and the lasting impact it had on fans around the world.

Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers can expect to see never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet.

Ahead of the anniversary special fans can binge the “Hannah Montana” Collection on Disney+. In addition, starting Feb. 19, they can dive even deeper with a non-stop stream featuring all four seasons of “Hannah Montana,” “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” and “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.”