Milly Alcock fights to save dog Krypto in 'Supergirl' official trailer

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's the Supergirl official trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the full-length trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Tuesday.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent's cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens "when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home," according to its official synopsis. "Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

The trailer opens to a video message that Kara receives from her cousin Superman.

"Hey, I was just touching base to see when you think you might be coming back. You know, I'm just worried that you're not gonna find your stride here if you keep going off-world all the time, Kara," Clark Kent says. "I'm worried you're not going to find your people."

"Yeah, well, that's the thing, Clark. I have no people," she says in return.

The trailer then follows the relationship between Kara and her pet dog, Krypto, establishing that he is her most important connection. That's until Krypto is poisoned by henchmen of the film's villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. She discovers she must give him the antidote within three days, or she'll lose him forever.

"You cannot give up on me," Supergirl tells her beloved dog.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the movie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

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