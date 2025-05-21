Milly Alcock says someone 'high up' on 'House of the Dragon' told her she needed an acting coach

Milly Alcock is opening up about the rough start to her time working on House of the Dragon.

While guesting on The Tonight Show, Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, said a person higher up on the show told her she would have to see an acting coach.

"On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the, I'm not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, 'Um, we're gonna get you an acting coach,'" Alcock said.

The actress said this encounter fueled her anxiety as she took on her first major acting role in such a popular franchise.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock said. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra after there was a significant time jump during the second part of season 1. Alcock made a brief appearance in the role during season 2.

House of the Dragon is currently in production on season 3. The show is set 200 years before the events of the original series and is based on George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.