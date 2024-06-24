Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a daughter earlier this year: "Best birthday present"

Mindy Kaling's family has gotten a little bit bigger.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, which also marked her 45th birthday, that she welcomed a daughter in February.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," she wrote in the caption of the post. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life," she added. "I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

In her post, Kaling shared a sweet photo of her other two kids, Katherine and Spencer, snuggling with Anne on a blanket in the grass.

She also shared a photo of herself in a floral dress, holding her baby bump. The third image she shared was a snapshot from her hospital room with Katherine and Spencer on her hospital bed with her, perhaps before giving birth to Anne.

The actress welcomed her daughter Katherine in 2017 and her son, Spencer, in 2020.

