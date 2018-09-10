Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: September 10, 2018

Miss New York crowned Miss America 2019

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Miss New York Miss America

Miss New York was crowned Miss America Sunday night.

Nia Franklin beat a field of 51 contestants to win the 98th Miss America pageant, claiming the crown and a $50,000 scholarship.

This year marked the first without a swimsuit competition. It was replaced with onstage interviews.

Franklin praised the move in an interview after her win.

“These changes, I think, will be great for our organization,” she said. “I’ve already seen so many young women reaching out to me personally as Miss New York asking how they can get involved because I think they feel more empowered that they don’t have to do things such as walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE