Missed the CMA Awards? Watch all of the performances here

Watch all of this year’s performances right here

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Did you miss the CMA Awards last night? Well, you are in luck because we have all of this year’s performances for you to watch below.

Pray Hard by BigXthaPlug featuring Luke Combs

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley

Wind Up Missin’ You by Tucker Wetmore

A Song To Sing by Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Worst Way by Riley Green

Ring Finger by Lainey Wilson

Stand By Me by Stephen Wilson Jr.

Took A Walk by Shaboozey & Stephen Wilson Jr.

Lainey Wilson’s show opening medley

When The Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney

American Kids by Kenny Chesney

Old Dominion’s medley of hits

People Hatin’ by The Red Clay Strays

I Sit In Parks by Kelsea Ballerini

Bad As I Used To Be by Chris Stapleton

Guitar by Zac Top

Back In The Saddle by Luke Combs

Which performance was your favorite? Leave a comment and let us know below.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!