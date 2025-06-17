'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual using quote from the sitcom

David Becker/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Happy Pride Month to Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

The actress, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. She shared the announcement to her Instagram on Monday.

Her announcement video used audio from a Modern Family scene where her character, Lily, had a conversation with her parents, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), and aunt Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

In the scene, Gloria tells Lily she is Vietnamese. "No I'm not, I'm gay," Lily says in response.

Anderson-Emmons lip-synched the quote from the show while other text she wrote appeared on top of the footage. "people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am(I'm bi)," the text reads.

Her caption also shared a message to her fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe," Anderson-Emmons captioned the video.

Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of Modern Family in season 3. She portrayed Lily until the show's 11th and final season in 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

