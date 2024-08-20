The moment DJ Millennium fell in love with radio!

Happy National Radio Day!! I think when I got this boombox for my birthday way back when, I fell in love for the first time lol. It’s been radio ever since!!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
