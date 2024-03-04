Movie memorabilia to hit the block in Treasures of Planet Hollywood Auction

In the 1990s, Planet Hollywood restaurants and their red carpet openings were seemingly everywhere.

One of the global chain's selling points — aside from being backed by action stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis — was the fact that each one was stocked with movie memorabilia.

However, by the 2000s, most of the eateries were closed, and many of their silver screen memories were shipped to storage — until now.

Heritage's Treasures from Planet Hollywood Signature Auction, running from March 20-24, is putting 1,600 pieces on the block, from The Wizard of Oz to The Shining.

Spoiler alert: These items will likely go for more than their opening bids when the hammer falls, and their opening bids don't include a hefty "buyer's premium" surcharge.

Some of the pieces up for grabs include Bill Murray's translucent "Red Rose" bowling ball from 1996's Kingpin, which has an opening bid of $37,000.

There's a full-sized Schwarzenegger display figure as his battle-damaged T-800 cyborg from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which has a starting bid of $10,000.

Also on the block are the Holy Grail from 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which starts at $7,750. Speaking of Harrison Ford, the full-size Han Solo in carbonite from 1980's The Empire Strikes Back is starting at $4,300.

Some items aren't as spendy, like the Murray-signed owner's manual for the "EM-50 Urban Assault Vehicle" from 1981's Stripes, opening at $500.

There's also a Nazi banner from Indy's Last Crusade going for $550.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.