Posted: July 10, 2018

NAACP Issues Statement On President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization is NOT happy about Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

The NAACP has issued a statement. At one point it reads, “…a Kavanaugh confirmation would re-make the court in President Trump’s own image. This prospect is unacceptable to the American people, and the NAACP is ready to lead the fight of a generation.”

Read the full statement: https://bit.ly/2Jb5h29

 

 

 

