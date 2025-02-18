National Drink Wine Day

Portrait of happy couple clinking glasses while enjoying dinner party with friends and family in cozy interior
Thanksgiving dinner out (Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com)
By DJ Millennium

Today is National Drink Wine Day. So, after a long day at the job today, you might want to celebrate this national day lol. Which one do you enjoy more, red or white?

- DJ Millennium

Weekdays: 2am-5am

Saturdays: Midnight-7am

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

