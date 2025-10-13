NBA legend Paul Pierce recently arrested on suspicion of DUI He has since spoken out about the incident

NBA legend Paul Pierce was arrested in L.A. last week on suspicion of DUI. The California Highway Patrol found him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the highway.

Although Paul was released fairly quickly and the case is still pending, he spoke out about what happened, posting a picture of a traffic jam to his Instagram with the caption:

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾‍♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾‍♂️I’m good y’all thanks for the love,”

So many people had reached out to the legendary Boston Celtics superstar and showed love and support.

