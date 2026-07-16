Netflix celebrates 10 years of 'Stranger Things'

It's been a decade since audiences were introduced to the Upside Down.

Netflix is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the debut of Stranger Things season 1. The sci-fi series premiered to the small screen on July 15, 2016. Its creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, as well as director Shawn Levy, reflected on what it means for the show to reach this milestone.

"We're feeling so many emotions today. Nostalgic, proud, and, yeah, a little sad too, that the decade-long journey of making Stranger Things has come to an end," the Duffer brothers said in a statement. "But above all, we feel grateful — for our amazing cast, who we watched grow into wonderful human beings; for the hundreds of brilliant artists who devoted so much of themselves bringing the story to life; and for you, the fans, whose dedication, patience, and passion fueled all of us throughout the years."

Levy said it's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Stranger Things "turned our world upside down."

"What began as a brilliant script by the Duffer Brothers, a story about four kids in a basement playing Dungeons & Dragons, became something far bigger than any of us ever imagined," Levy continued. "One of the greatest joys of this past decade has been watching these characters, and our incredible cast, grow up alongside the fans who have made Hawkins a place they return to again and again."

Additionally, Netflix has released a special VHS version of the first season that gives viewers the chance to experience the show as if it was on a VHS rented in 1983. Netflix has also released a 26-minute video featuring all of the show's main cast looking back on 10 years of memories with the series.

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