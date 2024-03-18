Netflix drops trailer to 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'

On Monday, Netflix dropped an action-packed trailer to the second chapter of director Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues where the original film's cliffhanger left off: Sofia Boutella's Kora and her band of rebels have fought off an occupying force on the peaceful planet Veldt.

However, all is not well: "As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made," Netflix teases.

With the exposition handled by the first film, Snyder gets down to the action in the second trailer: Kora is seen battling enemies with her pistol and disarming and running through a baddie with his own lightsaber-like energy sword.

"Their nightmare is you and I fighting together," she tries to convince Jimmy, an ancient robot knight who is voiced by Anthony Hopkins.

"You must know you cannot win," he warns her as a fleet of attack crafts are shown swooping down.

Djimon Hounsou's General Titus tries to even the odds by recruiting more allies. "You're all here because there is nothing to return to," he tells them.

Meanwhile, Ed Skrein's ironically named baddie Admiral Noble has apparently been cloned after his death in the original and is on the warpath.

It's enough to get Jimmy back in the game. "I have no choice but to fight," he declares, and while Audioslave's "Cochise" blares, Jimmy is then shown easily dispatching enemy soldiers as their shots bounce harmlessly off of him.

The film debuts April 19 on Netflix.

