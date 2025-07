Looks like a hard launch of a new couple on Instagram! NBA Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay posted to IG recently, sharing a photo of the two of them while on vacation in the Bahamas this offseason; he also shared another photo of them holding hands.

