New for Earth Day on Disney+: Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrates Disneynature's 'Tiger'

Disneynature's Tiger pounces onto Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22.

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the project "lifts the veil on our planet's most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India."

In the launch announcement, an "honored" Priyanka expresses, "It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country."

She adds, "I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger -- I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to."

Co-director Vanessa Berlowitz tells ABC Audio, "The [tiger] moms are even more amazing than we thought they'd be. The males are kind of less stereotype, kind of one-dimensional baddies."

She adds, "I also hope people take away the idea that, you know, this is a positive conservation success story. Tigers are doing really well in India because of what Indians have done to save them."

Co-director Mark Linfield tells ABC Audio that Earth Day was the perfect release day for the film. "I actually love the idea that there's a day when people are actually forced to stop and just think about nature and the environment, a little bit more than they might on an average day," he says.

Linfield adds, "The more time we spend in nature and, you know, just get out into the wild ... It's good for everything. And it's good to remind us that we're part of nature and we're not separate from it."

