New 'The Color Purple' trailer shows off more from bold take on beloved story

The second trailer for The Color Purple has arrived, showing off more from this new take on Alice Walker's classic novel.

From Warner Bros. and directed by Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple will arrive in movie theaters December 25.

"How come you don't laugh none?" Taraji P. Henson's Shug asks Fantasia Barrino's Celie as the trailer opens. "Ain't you got something to make you smile?"

Henson and Barrino are joined by an all-star cast that also includes Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 film adaptation of Walker's novel, serves as an executive producer on this project. Oprah Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in Spielberg's film, also executive produces.

In addition to Walker's novel, the film takes inspiration from the book of the musical stage play, written by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.