New Tupac AI video has some people highly upset His reappearance on the internet is not being celebrated by some people

NEW YORK - JULY 23: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

There’s a new AI video going around the internet featuring the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

In the viral clip, Pac’s taking a casual stroll down what looks to be a “lotion” aisle while a group of kids follow close behind him with cell phones in hand asking for a couple of pics. AI Tupac agrees to it and reminds the kids that’s he’s “just shopping.”

Artificial Intelligence is taking over and appears to be here to stay. However, in my opinion, let the deceased, rest in peace. Especially the musicians. Let’s just keep listening to their music and watching their music videos.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images