New York judge denies request to dismiss Jonathan Majors' assault case; trial set to start November 29

In a New York City courtroom Wednesday morning, a judge denied a request from Jonathan Majors' lawyers to dismiss the assault charges leveled against him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors appeared virtually during the hearing, as he was reportedly working out of state.

As reported, the actor was charged with four misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault in an alleged domestic violence incident on March 25 that prompted him to call 911.

Majors' 30-year-old former girlfriend reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident, but lawyers for the Ant-Man threequel star claim she attacked him.

Majors was released from police custody later that day, and his attorney Priya Chaudhry said the evidence would prove the actor is innocent. In June, he filed a cross-complaint against the alleged victim.

According to the trade, Majors' camp also claimed to Judge Michael Gaffey that prosecutors were withholding evidence that could support Majors' innocence and also cast doubt on his accuser's claims, which violated their client's right to a speedy trial.

Ultimately, Gaffey rejected the motion to dismiss the case.

In a statement, a representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted, "We look forward to presenting our case at trial."

Majors faces a year in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.