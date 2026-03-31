Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' official trailer

Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in 'Masters of the Universe.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

The official trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel's franchise of the same name on Tuesday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela.

The trailer finds Galitzine's He-Man reminiscing on his years away from his home world and living on Earth, where he was known by the name Adam Glenn.

"I know most of you don't remember me, but I know all of you. Even though I was stuck light-years away on Earth, I never stopped trying to get back home," He-Man says.

We also see Mendes' Teela accompanying He-Man on his journey back home.

"Everything changed since you left," she tells him as they fly above the war-torn landscape.

The trailer also shows off the villainous character of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

"The universe shall quake in my shadow," Skeletor says. "You may have the power, but you're too scared to use it."

He-Man simply responds, "Trust me, I know how to use it."

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5.

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