Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027

Third time's a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord," Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year's show.”

