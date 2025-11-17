'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' conjures $21 million+ at the box office

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.
The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. A fourth installment is in the works.
Glen Powell's new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week's box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.
The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million -- a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Now You See Me: Now You Don't -- $21.3 million
2. The Running Man -- $17 million
3. Predator: Badlands -- $13 million
4. Regretting You-- $4 million
5. Black Phone 2 -- $2.65 million
6. Nuremberg -- $2.60 million
7. Keeper-- $2.5 million
8. Sarah's Oil -- $2.34 million
9. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $1.6 million
10. Bugonia -- $1.6 million
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.