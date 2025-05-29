Original 'Hamilton' cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance

Walter McBride/WireImage
By Andrea Tuccillo

They are not throwing away their shot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th annual Tony Awards next month.
Among the cast members participating are the show’s creator Lin-Manuel MirandaLeslie Odom, Jr.Daveed DiggsRenée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan GroffChristopher JacksonPhillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015. At the 70th annual Tony Awards, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom, Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary.
The Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

