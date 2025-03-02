Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins best supporting actress

By Mary Pat Thompson

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her first Oscar nomination and win. Saldaña was awarded the prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.

Last year's winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, took to the stage to announce this year's best supporting actress nominees. Randolph won the award in 2024 for her performance in The Holdovers.

Saldaña got emotional while accepting her award, first shouting out her mother, who was in attendance, before bringing attention to the significance of her win.

"I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last," Saldaña said. "The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother."

