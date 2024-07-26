Our WT?? Moment of the week

Every Friday in the 11am hour of my radio shows I share an odd story about people doing strange things that seem to make no sense to the rest of us.

This week’s What the ??? Moment of the Week takes us to a beach in Volusia County where one man got into a fight with another man over his tricycle’s flashlight.

Around 1am, a man was riding his tricycle down the beach while using a flashlight as headlights for the trike! That alone is a real What the ??? moment!

Find out how he ends up in a scuffle with another man and how did a machete become involved?

It’s JoJo! I’ll see you on the radio! :)

Machete Photo by Adri Salido/Getty Images) (Adri Salido/Getty Images)







