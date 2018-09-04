Now Playing
Posted: September 04, 2018

T-Pain detained at Atlanta airport after gun found in bag, police say

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

T Pain

Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain and his bodyguard were detained by security officials at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Friday afternoon after trying to go through a security checkpoint with a gun.

Atlanta police told WSB-TV that the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm.

Investigators said the rapper’s bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores, was carrying the bag.

T-Pain and his bodyguard were taken to the airport police precinct while officers looked into the situation.

“(T-Pain) advised that he was the rightful owner of the firearm and provided his valid permit to carry. (His) weapon was returned to him, and no charges were filed,” police said.

The rapper took to Instagram, saying he might be “a bit late to Lubbock, TX,” and showed a picture of a secured case where guns are kept inside the police precinct.

