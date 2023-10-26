Paris museum director shows artists improving Dwayne Johnson waxwork

In an Instagram post that didn't ignore the blowback from the institution's display, Yves Delhommeau, managing director of Paris' Grevin Museum, showed footage of one of the artists making changes to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's highly criticized wax statue.

"We got a big surprise when we put him under the lights. His skin tone seemed too pale," Delhommeau insisted in French, which was subtitled in English. "And we suddenly realized we might have got it wrong."

He explained a lot of hard work went into the waxwork but said they came up short. "Painting on wax is very complicated. And we know Dwayne Johnson looks very different from one photo to the next," Delhommeau said.

As an artist toiled with a paintbrush and palette behind him, the museum's director vowed "we're going to work on this amazing waxwork so it better represents him."

He ended the video message saying, "Long live Dwayne Johnson, who's going to stop and have a drink with us in Paris real soon," in reference to Johnson's response to the panned display.

Johnson previously explained his team was reaching out to the institution and said when the statue is improved, he looks forward to raising a glass to toast his waxy avatar.

As reported, many of the superstar's 370 million social media fans took time to throw shade on the statue, which clearly was the wrong shade for the Black and Samoan star.

