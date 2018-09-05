A statewide Amber Alert was initially issued for Belliveau, but was called off when his body was found in a wooded area.

Police said they are still looking a different person, seen on gas station surveillance, who they believe may be a witness with valuable information about what happened.

“Her story about being in [Largo] Central Park was a deception on her part,” Slaughter said. “In subsequent interviews she admitted she made up the story. The injuries were, by her own admission, self inflicted. In the time in question when she stated she was unconscious in the park, she was actually at another location, which is where we subsequently found the body.”

Slaughter could not go into specifics into what information they received that led them to Belliveau’s body.

Stinson will appear in court Wednesday afternoon. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tonight, Charisse Stinson was arrested for First Degree Murder in the death of her son Jordan Belliveau. More details will be forthcoming. Our thanks to FDLE, our partner LE agencies, Largo Public Works, and the citizens of Largo who assisted. pic.twitter.com/UI3w1YyOYq — Largo Police (@LargoPD) September 5, 2018

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved.