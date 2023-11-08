Patrick Dempsey named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023

It's official! Patrick Dempsey is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023.

The announcement was made Tuesday, November 7 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a game that saw Dempsey, with a disguised face and voice, take questions from the audience to help them guess his identity.

The first set of questions ruled out Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Travis Kelce as options and revealed Dempsey as a married actor who is older than 50.

Kimmel's hint that the then-unidentified "sexiest man alive" was the "star of one of the most popular television series of all time," got the audience on the right track before a final hint that "he played a doctor on television" sealed the deal.

"Are you Dr. McDreamy?" one audience member asked, to which Dempsey responded "Yes."

"Ladies and gentlemen, the doctor is in the house," Kimmel announced. "Patrick Dempsey is the Sexiest Man Alive!"

During their sit-down chat, Dempsey shared that his family's reaction to the news was laughter, and resulted in them asking, "No, seriously, who is it?"

The duo also chatted about the Grey's Anatomy star's love of racing cars, opening the Dempsey Center, which holistically treats those impacted by cancer, his twin boys who are learning to drive, and his upcoming movie Ferrari, due out on Christmas Day.

"It's my favorite movie I've ever been a part of," Dempsey said. "I think it's absolutely beautiful. There's a lot of humanity it in. The dynamic, the human dynamic with [Enzo]Ferrari and his relationships with his wife, his lover, and the racing community and his journey to kind of realize his dream at all costs."

People's Sexiest Man Alive issue hits stands on Friday, November 10.

