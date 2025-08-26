Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in 'Hamnet' trailer

Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in 'Hamnet.' (Agata Grzybowska)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in the official teaser trailer for Hamnet.

Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.
Based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O'Farrell, the story follows the fictional account of Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Shakespeare, after the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet Shakespeare.

The film "tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet," according to its official synopsis.

Mescal stars as the famous playwright while Jessie Buckley costars as Agnes, who was also an English playwright.
"Is it true you know everything about a person by touching them here?" Mescal's Shakespeare says to Buckley's Agnes as he takes her hand in the trailer.
"Not everything," she responds, before they kiss.

Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the film from a script she co-wrote with O'Farrell. Zhao was famously the second woman to ever win best director at the Oscars for her 2020 film Nomadland, which also won best picture.

Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also star in the film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and 1917 director Sam Mendes.

Hamnet debuts in theaters on Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
