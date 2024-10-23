Paying tribute to Franke Beverly at the Joe concert

And we all sang along

Joe paying tribute to Frankie Beverly At the Tamia and Joe concert recently, Joe paid tribute to Frankie Beverly, and we all sang along in true Frankie fashion

By JoJo

It’s an unwritten rule that at any club party, block party, house party, or backyard cookout if a Maze featuring Frankie Beverly song is played, we all must sing along. LOL! Since Frankie recently became an ancestor, we remember him fondly and appreciate all his music meant to our culture. That being said, at the recent Tamia and Joe concert, Joe paid tribute to Frankie during his set and true to the culture...we all sang along.

What a great show from both Joe and Tamia. Absolutely incredible performances from each of those two music legends!

As you can see, I had a blast at the show!

JoJo at a concert paying tribute to Frankie Beverly At the Tamia and Joe concert recently, Joe paid tribute to Frankie Beverly, and we all sang along in true Frankie fashion (Star945)

JoJo at a concert paying tribute to Frankie Beverly At the Tamia and Joe concert recently, Joe paid tribute to Frankie Beverly, and we all sang along in true Frankie fashion (Star945)


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!