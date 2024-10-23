Paying tribute to Franke Beverly at the Joe concert

Joe paying tribute to Frankie Beverly At the Tamia and Joe concert recently, Joe paid tribute to Frankie Beverly, and we all sang along in true Frankie fashion

It’s an unwritten rule that at any club party, block party, house party, or backyard cookout if a Maze featuring Frankie Beverly song is played, we all must sing along. LOL! Since Frankie recently became an ancestor, we remember him fondly and appreciate all his music meant to our culture. That being said, at the recent Tamia and Joe concert, Joe paid tribute to Frankie during his set and true to the culture...we all sang along.

What a great show from both Joe and Tamia. Absolutely incredible performances from each of those two music legends!

As you can see, I had a blast at the show!

