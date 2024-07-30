Penn Badgley is back in NYC for fifth and final season of Netflix's 'You'

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You's Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City.

To a photo of Joe's alter-ego Penn Badgley -- now clean shaven -- on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, "Back to where it all began," signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley's Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him.

There's no official release date for the fifth and final season.

