'People' looking back at 50 years with famous people-packed cover

People is celebrating its 50th birthday, and to commemorate, it has packed the cover of its anniversary issue with a galaxy of stars: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Michael J. Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The magazine notes the cover features winners of "14 primetime Emmys, 16 Golden Globes, five Oscars, four Tonys and 14 Grammys," as well as "three Sexiest Men Alive, two EGOTs, two humanitarian award winners, a World Champion, and a G.O.A.T."

The cover stars also shared some exclusive thoughts about the magazine, with actor and activist Michael J. Fox calling People "this chronicler of my life, and I appreciate it."

Barrymore echoed that sentiment, calling herself "a lifelong lover of this magazine." Drew expressed, "At every interval that's been symbolic in my life, there is a People cover to show for it."

Aniston recalled the first time she appeared on the cover, in its first Friends feature. "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic," she enthused.



Witherspoon remembered her first People cover story, saying, "The reporter came to my trailer, and I was so scared. I said, 'Please don't write anything mean about me!'" She said being on the cover the first time "was surreal -- you can't believe it's happening."

The issue is dedicated to "a half-century of captivating storytelling, celebrity features, and cultural snapshots that have defined generations."

