'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

The official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is here.

Disney+ released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the series based on Rick Riordan's beloved bestselling books on Thursday.

This season follows the events of the series' second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters. It promises to have higher stakes, even more action and thrilling new monsters.

"After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece," according to its official synopsis. "With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus."

Walker Scobell once again stars as the titular son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star as Annabeth Chase and Grover.

Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer make up the rest of the main cast, while a star-studded cast of recurring and guest stars includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

"You guys get nightmares, right?" Scobell's Percy asks in the trailer. "I usually get ones that tell me the future. Or, try to kill me."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres with two episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.

