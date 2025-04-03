'Phineas and Ferb' revival trailer shows off another 104 days of summer vacation

There's another 104 days of summer vacation.

Disney released the first trailer and premiere date for the revival of Phineas and Ferb on Thursday. This marks the return of the genius stepbrother duo to the small screen 10 years after the original show's run ended.

The new season of the beloved animated show debuts with a two-episode premiere June 5 on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes of the season will then premiere June 6 on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb follows brothers who set out to make the most of every day during the summer. Their older sister, Candace, tries to bust them for the extraordinary tasks they take on, while their pet platypus, Perry, lives a double life as a secret agent.

According to its official synopsis, in the new season "Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!"

Phineas and Ferb won five Emmys over the course of its original run. It was created by Jeff "Swampy" Marsh and Dan Povenmire, who also voice Major Monogram and Dr. Doofenshmirtz on the series, respectively.

The show is celebrated for its songs, including hits like "Gitchee Gitchee Goo" and "Busted." To celebrate the new season, Disney has announced a brand-new LOFI album and soundtrack. LOFI: Phineas and Ferb releases on May 9, featuring 10 songs from the original series reimagined into a lo-fi style, while this new season's original soundtrack will be available on June 6.

Disney is the parent company of Disney Branded Television and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.