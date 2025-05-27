Pixar's latest film 'Elio' debuts final trailer

The final trailer for Elio has arrived.

Pixar released the new trailer for its upcoming movie on Tuesday. The film follows a young boy named Elio who is beamed up into space and meets an array of aliens.

"When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking," the film's official synopsis reads. "Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

Pixar veterans Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina directed the new film. Yonas Kibreab lends his voice to the starring role of Elio, while Zoe Saldaña voices Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly voices Glordon, Brad Garrett voices Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil voices Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson voices Ooooo.

"All I ever wanted was to find a place to fit in," Elio says as he stares up at the night sky in the trailer.

He seems to find that community after he's beamed up to outer space. "Back home, I didn't fit in," Elio tells a new alien friend. "Well, I like you," they respond.

Elio opens in theaters on June 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

