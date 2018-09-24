Now Playing
Posted: September 24, 2018

Police warn parents after finding drugs designed to look like candy

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Drug candy

Police are warning parents after confiscating drugs stamped to look like candy in the shape of animated characters.

Hapeville police recovered two guns, one of which was stolen, cash and drugs in a raid Friday.

“The pills and lollipops are designed to look like candy,” officials said in a post on Facebook. “Parents, teachers and Coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers.”

